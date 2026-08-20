Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide, India Total Nears Rs 110 Crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi has made yet another significant achievement in its theatrical performance. Following its entry into the Rs 100 crore club in India on Tuesday, the romantic actioner has managed to cross Rs 150 crore in its worldwide performance at the box office on Day 6.

The movie showed a fall on August 19; however, it continued to attract people in huge numbers by having over 11,000 screens in India. The movie collected Rs 6.75 crore net in India on its sixth day, which makes its India net collection Rs 107.50 crore. The movie’s worldwide gross is Rs 153.59 crore.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

Awarapan 2 has minted Rs 6.75 crore India net out of 11,071 shows on its sixth day of release in the theatres. The net earnings on Wednesday account for a dip of about 31% as compared to Tuesday when the film grossed Rs 9.75 crore net. Although the dip on a weekday was predicted owing to its impressive weekend collections, the performance on Thursday will help decide its position at the end of the week.

So far in six days, the movie has been able to generate Rs 107.50 crore India net along with a gross of Rs 128.29 crore in India. It is worth mentioning here that the film had surpassed the Rs 100 crore India net mark on Day 5, earning Emraan Hashmi his first Rs 100 crore solo film.

Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide

The international market has continued providing contributions to the film’s run at theatres as well. Awarapan 2 earned around Rs 1.50 crore from the international market on Day 6, bringing its international total box office collection to Rs 25.30 crore. In addition to the Indian total collection of Rs 128.29 crore, the movie has collected Rs 153.59 crore worldwide.

Collecting Rs 150 crore worldwide within six days is one more achievement for Awarapan 2 before the end of the first week of its release. The nearest goal is to collect Rs 175 crore worldwide, but its performance during the second weekend will make the difference.

Awarapan 2 Sees Drop After Strong Tuesday

The Day 6 dip follows up from slight improvement seen by the movie during Tuesday. Awarapan 2 has grossed Rs 9.25 crore net on Monday and then improved to Rs 9.75 crore on Tuesday. So, Wednesday’s Rs 6.75 crore shows a dip after a short period of improvement, yet the movie still stands strong above Rs 100 crore India net level.

More importantly, the movie still manages to hold a good number of shows. It has been screened for 11,071 shows on Wednesday, slightly more than 11,060 shows it managed to screen a day ago. As Thursday marks the end of the first week of the movie, we would see if Awarapan 2 is able to hold good at around Rs 5-6 crore net level or not.

Emraan Hashmi Scores A Major Box Office Comeback With Awarapan 2

The box office success of the film has also become a significant moment for Emraan Hashmi. The film Awarapan 2 is the successor of the 2007 Mohit Suri’s Awarapan, starring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. It should be noted that the original has gained great popularity over the years since its theatrical release thanks to its songs, plot, and performance of Emraan Hashmi.

These years of appreciation have been one of the key aspects of discussions about the new film. However, six days into its release, Awarapan 2 has moved beyond nostalgia and became one of the best box office hits in the career of Hashmi. The film currently grossed Rs 107.50 crore India net and Rs 153.59 crore worldwide.

At this point, the test will take place during the second weekend. In case of good results on the weekends, it will help to determine the further success of Awarapan 2.

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