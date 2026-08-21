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Home > Entertainment News > Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Ends Week 1 Above Rs 160 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Ends Week 1 Above Rs 160 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6 crore in India on Day 7, taking its first-week India net total to Rs 113.50 crore and worldwide gross beyond Rs 160 crore.

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 08:57 IST

Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi has had an impressive debut week at the ticket windows. With India Net collections of over Rs 100 crore achieved early in the week, Awarapan 2 is continuing to make waves and has broken Rs 160 crore at the global box office mark.

Day 7 saw Awarapan 2 earning Rs 6 crore net in India from 10,832 screenings. Although collections have inevitably slowed down from the opening weekend numbers, Awarapan 2 had a relatively steady run in comparison to its Rs 6.75 crore earned on Day 6. Awarapan 2 is now currently sitting at Rs 113.50 crore net in India and Rs 161.67 crore at the worldwide box office after seven days.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6 crore in net revenue from India on its seventh day. While compared to Wednesday’s figure of Rs 6.75 crore, this indicates a decline of about 11.1%. The comparatively smaller decline is good news for the Emraan Hashmi-starrer that is headed towards its second weekend.

With the completion of Day 7, the India totals for the movie stand at Rs 135.37 crore for gross and Rs 113.50 crore for net figures. The movie’s total from overseas markets has increased by Rs 26.30 crore. This makes the worldwide total collection of Awarapan 2 stand at Rs 161.67 crore after one week.

Awarapan 2 Ends Week 1 On A Strong Note

The figures from the opening week are especially important to Emraan Hashmi since Awarapan 2 has become the first solo- starrer for Emraan Hashmi that has managed to crack Rs 100 crore club India net. The sequel comes with a lot of nostalgia since Awarapan has become quite popular in the last few years. Yet, the figures show that the second part has managed to capitalize on it on the box office too.

What is more important now is the weekday performance. After the expected dip following the opening weekend, Awarapan 2 has managed to stay above Rs 6 crore till Day 7.

Can Awarapan 2 Reach Rs 200 Crore Worldwide?

After already banking an impressive Rs 161.67 crore, Awarapan 2 requires only about Rs 38.33 crore for making its way into the prestigious Rs 200 crore club internationally. And this means that the coming second weekend becomes important.

A good push on both Saturday and Sunday can make a huge difference in terms of getting closer to the magic number. But the performance during Week 2 and the competition from other films will play an important role in deciding the fate of Awarapan 2. At present, finishing off Week 1 with Rs 113.50 crore net in India and more than Rs 160 crore internationally gives enough reason to hope for the second week.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection After 7 Days

India Net: Rs 113.50 crore
 India Gross: Rs 135.37 crore
 Overseas Gross: Rs 26.30 crore
 Worldwide Gross: Rs 161.67 crore
 Day 7 India Net: Rs 6 crore

ALSO READ: Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Ends Week 1 Above Rs 160 Crore Worldwide
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Ends Week 1 Above Rs 160 Crore Worldwide
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