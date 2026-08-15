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Home > Entertainment News > Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has made a powerful start at the box office, collecting Rs 21.50 crore net in India on its opening day. The film comfortably outpaced Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947, which earned Rs 5.75 crore.

Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)
Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-15 11:58 IST

Emraan Hashmi is back, and the box office has noticed. Awarapan 2, which arrived in cinemas on August 14, opened to an impressive Rs 21.50 crore net in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The action thriller registered the collection across 9,033 shows, with its India gross standing at around Rs 25.80 crore. Its overseas business added another Rs 2 crore, taking the film’s opening-day worldwide gross to approximately Rs 27.80 crore.  The numbers are particularly striking because the sequel arrived alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi Takes Early Lead

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama collected Rs 5.75 crore net across 8,721 shows on Day 1, with an India gross of Rs 6.84 crore and worldwide gross of Rs 8.34 crore.  That puts Awarapan 2 nearly four times ahead of Batwara 1947 after the first day.

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The clash, however, is far from over. Both films have the Independence Day weekend to capitalise on, and audience word-of-mouth could significantly influence their collections in the coming days.

Emraan Hashmi Scores His Biggest Opening

The opening is also a major career milestone for Hashmi. Before Awarapan 2, his biggest opening-day figures came from Baadshaho, which earned around Rs 12.60 crore in 2017. Raaz 3 had previously opened at Rs 10.35 crore in 2012. With Rs 21.50 crore on Day 1, Awarapan 2 has comfortably surpassed both films to become Hashmi’s biggest opening yet.

The sequel has also dramatically outperformed its 2007 predecessor. Awarapan opened to less than Rs 1 crore, making the sequel’s first-day performance a remarkable jump for the franchise.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 brings Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky. The film’s strong opening suggests that the nostalgia surrounding the cult status of the original Awarapan, combined with Hashmi’s return to the franchise, has translated into substantial theatrical interest.

Now, the big question is whether Awarapan 2 can maintain its momentum through the rest of the Independence Day weekend.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947
Tags: Awarapan 2Batwara 1947Bollywood Box Officebox office collectiondisha pataniEmraan Hashmihome-hero-pos-10sunny deol

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Film Opens With Rs 21.50 Crore, Crushes Batwara 1947

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