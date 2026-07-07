Awarapan 2 Song ‘Ve Junoon’ Out: Is Emraan Hashmi’s Romantic Track A ‘Saiyaara’ First Draft? Fans Think So

Awarapan 2 Song ‘Ve Junoon’ Out: For nearly two decades, Emraan Hashmi’s films have been closely associated with memorable romantic soundtracks. From Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Tum Mile and Jannat, music has often played as important a role as the stories themselves. With Awarapan 2, the makers appear to be tapping into that nostalgia.

The film’s first song, Ve Junoon, was released on Monday, offering audiences a glimpse into the emotional relationship between Emraan Hashmi’s character and Disha Patani. Composed by Mithoon and sung by Subodhh Sharma, the track blends romance with heartbreak while revisiting memories from the original Awarapan. Several moments featuring Shriya Saran have also been woven into the music video, serving as a reminder of Shivam’s emotional past.

Fans welcome the return of Emraan’s signature love songs

Shortly after its release, Ve Junoon began trending across social media, with many fans celebrating the return of what they described as “classic Emraan Hashmi music.” One fan wrote, “Emraan Hashmi’s era of love songs is back.” Another commented, “Love the flashbacks to Shriya Saran.”

Several viewers also praised the emotional tone of the composition, with one user calling it “the kind of song that slowly grows on you and becomes your comfort song.” For many longtime fans, the combination of melancholy, romance and nostalgia felt reminiscent of the musical identity that made Emraan’s films so popular during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

What is this? It sounds saiyaara first draft 😭 pic.twitter.com/rjFEebsY6F — M (@manmohona) July 7, 2026

Not everyone is convinced: Saiyaara comparisons flood social media

While the song received plenty of appreciation, it also sparked a debate online. A section of listeners felt the melody sounded similar to the title track of Saiyaara, the chart-topping song composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. Social media quickly filled with comparisons. One user wrote, “Seems like we’re hearing the Saiyaara song.” Another commented, “It sounds like Saiyaara’s first draft.”

Others echoed a broader concern that many recent Bollywood songs have started sounding increasingly familiar, with some questioning whether original melodies are becoming harder to find. Despite the comparisons, many listeners felt Ve Junoon carried enough emotional depth to stand on its own.

A sequel carrying high expectations

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 reunites Emraan Hashmi with the emotional world established in Mohit Suri’s 2007 cult favourite. The sequel also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Its recently released teaser hinted at a darker, emotionally driven story as Shivam reflects on pain, loss and unfinished destinies. The visuals include visits to Aaliyah’s grave, intense action sequences and glimpses of Disha Patani’s mysterious character, suggesting the sequel will build on the emotional legacy of the original.

A major Independence Day box office clash awaits

Beyond the music, Awarapan 2 is also generating buzz because of its release date. The film is set to clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. With two high-profile releases arriving during the Independence Day weekend, trade experts are already predicting one of the biggest box office battles of the year.

For now, Ve Junoon has done what every first song hopes to achieve, it has people talking. Whether audiences remember it for its nostalgia, its melody or the Saiyaara comparisons, the conversation around Awarapan 2 has only grown louder.

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