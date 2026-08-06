Awarapan 2 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit, But His New Battle Looks Darker, Bloodier And More Personal

Awarapan 2 Trailer: Nineteen years after audiences first met Shivam Pandit, Emraan Hashmi is stepping back into the character in Awarapan 2. The trailer, released on August 6, takes viewers into a darker chapter of Shivam’s life, where grief, revenge and redemption continue to shape his choices. The character remains haunted by the loss of Aaliyah, played by Shriya Saran in the original film. This time, however, Shivam appears to be fighting a new battle, one that puts his survival, emotions and sense of purpose to the test.

The trailer immediately sets a brutal tone. Shivam is seen hanging from a pole in the pouring rain, with a rod piercing through his chest, before Shabana Azmi’s menacing Nafisa enters the frame. Disha Patani also appears as Zara, hinting at a new emotional connection in Shivam’s life.

Awarapan 2 Trailer Promises Revenge And Redemption

The trailer moves between violent confrontations and quieter emotional moments, suggesting that Shivam’s past is still very much alive. Several new antagonists, including Puran Gabbi as Zorawar and Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, appear to raise the stakes. Surendar Vicky plays Jaideep, while Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar feature as Mehmood and Samarth respectively. One striking sequence shows Shivam being cared for by monks before the trailer shifts back into a series of bloody fights and confrontations.

The makers have deliberately kept the larger storyline under wraps, ending the trailer on a threatening note rather than revealing the film’s central conflict.

Watch The Trailer Here

Will Music Bring Back The Awarapan Nostalgia?

For fans of the 2007 film, the music remains a major part of Awarapan nostalgia. The sequel brings together composers including Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already added to the anticipation. The trailer also uses Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and performed by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, to heighten its emotional beats.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2007 and gradually developed a cult following, particularly for Emraan’s performance and its music. The sequel arrives nearly 19 years later, making Shivam’s return as much a nostalgia play as a new chapter.

Awarapan 2 Release Date, Cast And CBFC Details

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

The film has also completed its censor formalities and received a U/A 16+ certification, with cuts and modifications made before certification. Its final runtime is around 2 hours and 20 minutes.