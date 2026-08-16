Awarapan Flopped At The Box Office In 2007, So How Did Its Sequel Make Rs 55 Crore In Just Two Days?

There are box office comebacks, and then there is Awarapan. When Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan hit theatres in 2007, one would not have imagined that people will still talk about the film’s character Shivam Pandit after almost two decades. The Mohit Suri directorial didn’t work at the box office during its theatrical release but somehow managed to find an audience post theatrical release.

After almost 19 years, the movie has found its audience in the theatres. Awarapan 2, in which Emraan returned as the character of Shivam Pandit, opened to Rs 22 crore net in India and saw a huge spike on its second day. The two-day India net collection of Awarapan 2 stands at approximately Rs 55 crore, making it a massive surprise for this year and also giving Emraan his best-ever opening.

But what changed from a film which could not find an audience 19 years ago to a film which is now a successful franchise after 19 years?

Awarapan Failed In Theatres, But Its Story Didn’t End There

Released in June 2007, Awarapan featured Emraan as Shivam Pandit, who is a gangster haunted by the traumas of his past. Along with Emraan, other actors who played prominent parts in the movie include Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. However, when it comes to box-office success, it can be said that Awarapan did not manage to live up to expectations. It was generally accepted that the movie was a commercial flop.

More importantly, what followed afterward became much more crucial. As opposed to the common fate of many box-office flops, the movie managed to gather its audience gradually and over time.

Over time, Shivam went from being the protagonist of an unsuccessful theatrical release to one of the characters most strongly associated with Emraan Hashmi.

Awarapan’s Music Refused To Disappear

There was also the music. Songs like Toh Phir Aao, Tera Mera Rishta, and Maula Maula helped Awarapan live on well beyond its cinematic release. The union of Pritam’s music with the sad world of Awarapan became closely associated with the public’s impression of Emraan at that stage in his career.

This nostalgia is important in 2026. For a part of the audience, Awarapan 2 isn’t just another sequel coming out almost two decades after the original. It is a comeback to a character, a mood, and a style of Indian cinema that they have been carrying around with them for many years now. And in contrast to a sequel that creates nostalgia to sell itself, Awarapan had almost two decades to do just that.

Bringing Shivam Pandit Back After 19 Years Became The Event

Possibly the greatest strength that Awarapan 2 had was the simple one that Emraan Hashmi played Shivam Pandit once again. The movie came at a time where the original film’s poor performance was secondary to its cult status. This meant that Awarapan 2 had a different meaning altogether.

It was not a sequel to a film which had failed; rather, it was the sequel to a movie which had been under-appreciated and needed a chance. According to the opening statistics, this appreciation must have finally translated to box office success with audiences being able to watch Shivam again.

Surprisingly, Distributors Weren’t Initially Convinced Either

Making things even more interesting is that there had been doubts regarding the reception of Awarapan 2 right up until its release. According to producer Vishesh Bhatt, none of the distributors initially showed interest in acquiring this film.

As Bhatt explains, the producers had come to the conclusion of funding this movie themselves, rather than moulding it according to what the distributors thought might do well. He also denied that the sequel was just a “cash grab” made by them and said that they wanted to preserve what the audience loved about Awarapan. This is what makes this opening weekend even more interesting. A sequel to a box office flop from almost 20 years ago that apparently didn’t have any distributors at all has become Emraan’s biggest theatrical opener.

Awarapan 2 Turns Years Of Cult Fandom Into Box Office Numbers

This is where the figures speak for themselves. Awarapan 2 saw a roaring start on August 14th and kept growing during the Independence Day period to take its India net collection past Rs 50 crore mark in just two days. It also established itself as a clear leader against Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which hit screens along with it.

Globally, the movie has been doing very well too, with the estimates putting its two-day global gross at about Rs 72 crore mark. Whatever happens going forward on weekdays will eventually define how big a theatrical release the movie ends up having.

But its start has certainly created quite an interesting circle for itself. Awarapan failed to convince enough people to buy the ticket back in 2007. What it did instead is spent the next 19 years developing the audience out of the theatres. And in 2026, the audience ended up buying the ticket.

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