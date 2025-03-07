Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi's Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's latest social media post left fans guessing. The Jannat actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a video that appears to be from the world of his 2007 cult film Awarapan. The clip features the song "Toh Phir Aao" playing in the background.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s latest social media post left fans guessing. The Jannat actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a video that appears to be from the world of his 2007 cult film Awarapan. The clip features the song “Toh Phir Aao” playing in the background.

The post has led fans to speculate whether Awarapan is getting a sequel or if the movie is set for a re-release. Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans chimed in the comments section to express their excitement- some hoping for a sequel while others looking forward to watching the film again on the big screen.

 

Emraan Hashmi shared the video with the caption “Jumma Mubarak” and used the hashtag #Awarapan, further fueling speculation. In the video, Hashmi’s character is seen traveling in a boat to an exotic location. He also frees pigeons from a cage, just like Shriya Saran’s character did in the film. A dialogue from Awarapan can also be heard, where Hashmi’s character talks about his desire to sacrifice his life for a good cause.

Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2007. The film starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and became a cult favorite over the years.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

