Some of the top 5 best songs of Awdhesh Premi Yadav are listed below! The songs have garnered millions of views and his fans are eagerly waiting for his latest song. Some of the other songs of the viral singer are- Gori Teri Chunari Lal Lal Re, Kasiya Piya, Sute Dhake Ancharya Ke Kor, Sautin Jhaku Kahe Hu among others.

1. Peni Me Chheni

The most loved song of Bhojpuri singer Awdhesh Premi crosses 64 million views on video sharing platform YouTube.

2. Tohar Duno Indicator

Crooned by Awdhesh Premi Yadav, Lyrics have been penned by Vicky Vishal and bankrolled under the label RCM Music. The song has crossed 30 million views.

3. Bhatar Sute Sautin Ke leke

The song has been crooned by Awdhesh Premi, lyrics have been penned by Bicky Vishal and the music has been given by Awdhesh. The song has crossed 30 million views.

4. Arkesta Ke Mal

The lyrics have been given by Bicky Kaushal, crooned by Awdhesh Premi. The song has crossed 40 million views on YouTube.

5. Parle Ji Khiyake Maja Mar Lijiye

One of the hit songs of the year 2018 Parle Ji Khiyake Maja Mar Lijiye as been crooned by Awdhesh Premi and has crossed 22 million views.

