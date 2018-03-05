Bollywood actress and former adult star Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have welcomed two adorable baby boys via surrogacy. The couple, who previously adopted a babygirl last year in July has now become proud parents of twin boys. Sunny took to her Instagram account to share a picture with a heartfelt caption with her three kids.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have great news for all their fans as the couple has welcomed parenthood once again. The lovebirds, who previously adopted a little girl have now become proud parents of twin boys—Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber via surrogacy. The Jism 2 actress took to her Instagram account to share this adorable news with her fans along with a picture in which the proud parents are sitting with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber while holding the newborn munchkins in their arms.

“God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

Sunny Leone adopted her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in July last year. According to the post, it’s obvious that the couple knew about the twins’ arrival before they went for adoption. Sunny Leone has had quite a journey. The diva She was first seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant and survived in the Bigg Boss show for over eight weeks after which she was spotted by director-producer Mahesh Bhatt. She then made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jism 2 and is now a prominent Bollywood celebrity.

