Aren’t you obsessed with this little munchkin who has brought storm on social media by his cuteness? Well, we know you are! You must be well aware of the stardom he is enjoying since birth. He is the little bundle of joy everyone wants to kiss and hug. Whether his airport appearances with his parents or those killer looks he gives to paparazzi, he has simply stolen our hearts. And yet again he is in news for doing nothing but just having a good time with his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udaipur.

The picture was reportedly taken in Udaipur where he was spotted enjoying his jeep ride on dad Saif, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie in Rajasthan. Taimur, as always looking handsome is seen wearing a white and blue checked t-shirt and jeans while both Saif and Kareena are dressed casually. We are sure he enjoys being around his cousins as earlier he was seen enjoying a play date with his tiny adorable cousin Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

Saif Ali Khan, 47, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, 36, got married in 2012 and was blessed with Taimur on December 20, 2016. Grand family birthday bash was hosted by the star couple for their son who turned one at the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram.

Take a sneak peek at the pictures.

#taimursfirstbirthday💙💙💙 😘😘 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 4:38am PST

