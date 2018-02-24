Actor-turned-author Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account and internet cant stop admiring the two little adorable munchkins! In the photo, the two munchkins are seated in a toy car and look quite amazed.

aif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been a show-stealer ever since the cutipie was born. The little munchkin is always in the limelight for his adorably cute looks and stunning eyes. The little Nawab is always the centre of attraction no matter where he goes with mummy and daddy. His awe-struck pictures and videos go viral on social media in no time and the star kid has already become extremely famous as he is a delightful treat for the eyes.

Along with Taimur, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also a complete treat to the eyes. Recently, mommy Soha took to Instagram to share an awe-struck photo of the two little babies and internet can’t stop gushing over both the little diamonds. In the photo, the two munchkins are seated in a toy car and look quite amazed. “Carpooling! ❤” reads the caption of the photo. The other photo has little Inaaya posing with mommy Soha for the shutterbug while Kareena is trying to pull down Taimur’s hand from his mouth as he tries to eat his t-shirt.

Carpooling! ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

Recently, Inaaya’s mother, Soha Ali Khan and Taimur’s daddy, Saif Ali Khan in a statement said that they get worried when Taimur is left alone with Inaaya. Talking about the relationship between the two adorable cousins—Taimur and Inaaya, Soha said, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App