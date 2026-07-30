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Home > Entertainment News > Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’

Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’

The row over Nikhil Chinapa's comment linking Gauahar Khan to menopause has taken a fresh turn. Days after Gauahar called the remark "disgusting" and insensitive, her brother-in-law Awez Darbar has publicly criticised the former Alliance contestant, questioning the logic behind his response and urging him to "do better."

Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan (Photo: X)
Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 14:55 IST

The controversy surrounding Nikhil Chinapa’s remarks about Gauahar Khan has escalated, with content creator and choreographer Awez Darbar becoming the latest to speak out. Days after Gauahar condemned Nikhil’s menopause reference as insensitive, Awez shared a strongly worded video on Instagram Stories, calling out the reality television veteran for making what he described as an illogical and unnecessary remark.

The exchange stems from the ongoing conversations around Alliance, the reality show in which both Nikhil Chinapa and Gauahar Khan’s husband, Zaid Darbar, have been participants.

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What did Nikhil Chinapa say about Gauahar Khan?

During a recent media interaction, Nikhil was asked to respond to Gauahar’s criticism of his gameplay on Alliance. While saying he had never met the actor personally, he revealed that he knew of her through Zaid Darbar. He then made a comment that quickly sparked criticism. “Maybe Mini will know more about this because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said.”

The remark drew immediate backlash online, with many social media users questioning why menopause was brought into a discussion about a reality show.

Awez Darbar says ‘men like you need to pause’

Reacting to the viral clip, Awez Darbar posted a video on Instagram Stories and mocked Nikhil’s response. “I was unnecessarily feeling bad after losing one reality show,” Awez said, before adding that after nearly two decades in reality television, Nikhil’s statement made little sense.

Questioning the relevance of the comment, he said, “What was the question, and what kind of answer was that? At least there should be some logic.” Awez then delivered his sharpest remark, saying he may not know much about menopause, “but men like you need to pause.” Referring to Gauahar’s earlier response, he added that she had already “paused everyone” with her statement and wished Nikhil well for his upcoming 20th year in reality television, urging him to “do better.”

Why did Gauahar Khan object to the comment?

Before Awez entered the conversation, Gauahar had already addressed the controversy in a video shared on social media. Calling the remark “shocking,” the actor said it reflected a lack of understanding about menopause and perimenopause and the physical and emotional challenges women experience during those stages of life.

She also clarified that the assumption was factually incorrect. “I had a baby nine months ago, so clearly I’m not going through menopause or perimenopause. Get your facts right and please be sensitive to women before putting them into a category like that,” Gauahar said, describing the comment as “disgusting.”

Background: The ‘Alliance’ fallout

The controversy unfolded shortly after Nikhil Chinapa’s exit from Alliance. The longtime MTV personality was eliminated from the reality show in the July 26 episode, after which he addressed criticism surrounding his gameplay. What began as a discussion about strategy has since shifted into a wider conversation on the casual use of women’s health issues in public discourse.

Neither Nikhil Chinapa nor the makers of Alliance have issued any further statement following the reactions from Gauahar Khan and Awez Darbar.

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Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’
Tags: allianceAwez DarbarGauahar KhanNikhil Chinapa

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Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’

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Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’
Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’
Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’
Awez Darbar Defends Gauahar Khan, Slams Nikhil Chinapa’s Menopause Remark: ‘Men Like You Need To Pause’

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