When it comes to lehengas, Alia knows how to carry it amply well

Alia Bhatt Instagram photos: The cutest diva of Bollywood and the lead actress of Highway Alia Bhatt looked way too stunning at the grant wedding of Isha Ambani. Alia wore a navy blue and white coloured lehenga. With this super beautiful lehenga she paired heavy gold jewellery. Her tiny bindi and the perfect smile added more beauty to this great outfit for the super grand wedding.

The photo of the heavy outfit that Alia wore was shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his official Instagram photo. So far the photo has not been shared by Alia on her official Instagram photo, but yes! we do eagerly wait for Alia’s post. She may add more photos, and we might see more on her social media pages.

When it comes to lehengas, Alia knows how to carry it amply well. In the below post-Alia is seen wearing a simple yet hot black lehenga. She paired it with heavy gold earnings, which went quite well with the outfit.

With as many as 26.1 million followers on Instagram, the diva knows how to melt hearts on social media. The below post-Alia looks so simple yet so beautiful. Her open hair and without makeup face reminds makes Alia look super innocent and beautiful.

