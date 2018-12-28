Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar shared a very cute throwback post on her official Instagram page lately. The cutie was seen donning a blue-light blue pearl tiara. Her smile has killed many hearts over social media. For more see the below photo!

She has as many as 5.2 million followers on Instagram and is, of course, likely to have many more

Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss world 2017 and a very young inspiring figure for many girls Manushi Chillar lately shared a throwback post on her official Instagram page. In the photograph, the cutie was seen wearing a blue-pearled tiara with the most magnificent smile on her face. The diva is popular for posting immensely on her social media platform. She has as many as 5.2 million followers on Instagram and is, of course, likely to have many more.

The best part of the photograph was her smile with a cute dimple on her cheeks! Her subtle makeup in the post was also a good highlight, as many divas these days are being makeup fanatics, Manushi likes to keep it simple, sweet and elegant. The photograph proves it all!

In the below post, the 21-year-old Manushi is seen wearing a beautiful magenta body-fitted gown. She completed the look by donning a golden-coloured beautiful neckpiece.

Here the diva is seen wearing a very comfortable white slit gown, while she poses for the camera with a beautiful glee! He opted for silver-black tops, which went well with the white outfit.

And of course, any gown is incomplete without high heels. Manushi went for beach stilettoes to complete the look of the outfit.

