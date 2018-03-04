Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier had an amazing Holi with her on-screen partner Roshan Abdul Rahoof, the cute boy, who was winked at in the popular song Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love. Roshan took to his Instagram on Saturday to share a Holi photograph with Priya in the frame. The two celebrated the festival of Holi with the Oru Adaar Love team and had a rocking time.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation, thanks to the power of the internet! The pretty girl who has featured in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song of the film Oru Adaar Love seems to have caught the attention of the entire nation. She was not only being talked about all over social media but also became the national crush of India as soon as the adorable video went viral. Also, let’s not forget the cute boy from the video who paired along Priya Prakash Varrier, And that is Roshan Abdul Rahoof, the cute boy, who was winked at.

Roshan took to his Instagram on Saturday to share a Holi photograph with Priya in the frame. The two celebrated the festival of Holi with the Oru Adaar Love team and had a rocking time. The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show. In the video, we can see Priya making adorable expressions and winking to grab her crush’s (played by Roshan) attention. The ‘wink girl’, as Priya is popularly known as, also posted a colour-kissed picture of herself and Rohan, wishing their fans a colourful Holi. “Auspicious red. Sun kissed gold. Soothing silver. Pretty purple. Blissful blue. Forever green. I wish you and all family members the most colorful #Holi,” she wrote on her official Facebook page.

Celebrated Holi like never before 💚💛💜 pic.twitter.com/dabJtofiyA — Priya Prakash Varrier (@PriyaPVarier) March 2, 2018

According to a report on catchnews, Priya has gained more than 606 thousand followers on Instagram in a single day becoming only the 3rd celebrity in the world to get the massive following on the photo-sharing site in one day. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and TV personality Kylie Jenner have recorded same/or more number of followers in such a short span of time. Priya, who is going to make her debut in the Omar Lulu film Oru Adaar Love, has won millions of hearts by her striking expressions and an adorable wink. She is being loved by the people as she is reminding them of old-school romance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App