‘Ayena’ Directed By Debankon Singh Solanky And Siddhant Sarin Wins National Award For Best Non-Feature Film

In an outstanding achievement for Indian cinema, the documentary “Ayena,” directed by Debankon Singh Solanky and Siddhant Sarin, has been honored with the prestigious National Award for Best Non-Feature Film. This accolade, announced yesterday, celebrates the film’s profound impact and its exceptional storytelling in portraying the lives of acid attack survivors.

“Ayena” is a compelling documentary that follows the journey of Ritu Saini and Faraha Khan, two young women who have endured the unimaginable trauma of acid attacks. Through their stories, the film delves into the aftermath of such violence and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

The documentary highlights not only the physical and emotional scars borne by the survivors but also their indomitable courage and their quest for dignity, hope, and justice.

MUST READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

The film’s narrative is a testament to the strength and perseverance of Ritu and Faraha, showcasing their efforts to rebuild their lives and challenge societal perceptions of beauty and worth. “Ayena” brings to light the broader issue of gender-based violence, urging viewers to reflect on their attitudes towards survivors of such heinous acts.

Produced in collaboration with Arunas Matelis of Studio Nominum, Sarah Kang, and Seesaw Pictures, “Ayena” is not just a film but a movement, challenging viewers to confront and address the pervasive issue of acid attacks and gender-based violence.

The National Award for Best Non-Feature Film is a recognition of the film’s significant contribution to social awareness and its exceptional cinematic quality. The directors, Debankon Singh Solanky and Siddhant Sarin, express their gratitude for this honor and dedicate the award to the incredible survivors who shared their stories, hoping to inspire change and foster a more compassionate society.

ALSO READ: THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great