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Home > Entertainment News > Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’

Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’

Actor Ayesha Khan has criticised the alleged harassment of a Class 10 student in Bihar’s Jamui, as police investigate the incident and continue making arrests.

Ayesha khan
Ayesha khan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 21:58 IST

Actor Ayesha Khan has condemned the alleged harassment of a Class 10 girl in Bihar’s Jamui, calling the incident “pathetic and beyond disgusting”. The Dhurandhar actor reacted on Instagram after videos showing the alleged assault of two minor students surfaced online, questioning why harassment is sometimes defended under the guise of morality or culture.

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when a Class 10 boy and girl, who attended the same coaching institute, were returning after classes. According to police, the teenagers were intercepted by a group of people near a scenic location in Jamui. The alleged harassment was recorded on a mobile phone and later circulated on social media.

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Reacting to the visuals, Ayesha spoke about the fear and humiliation experienced by the girl and criticised those who stood by and recorded the incident instead of helping. “I genuinely feel sick watching what happened in Bihar. Imagine being surrounded, terrified and humiliated while people stand around watching and recording you,” she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, she questioned the use of “morality” and “culture” to justify harassment. “Stop calling this morality. Stop hiding harassment behind ‘culture’. This is pathetic and beyond disgusting,” Ayesha added.

She also criticised the tendency to place restrictions on women by questioning their clothes, movements or choice of company, rather than holding alleged perpetrators accountable.

What Happened In Bihar’s Jamui?

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A Special Investigation Team, headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepti Monali, has been formed to identify those involved. Police said around seven alleged perpetrators had been identified with the help of the video. Three people had been arrested initially, while raids were underway to locate others.

In a further development on September 22, Nandan Yadav, identified by police as the main accused, was injured in a police encounter and taken to hospital. The circumstances of the incident are still being reported.

Authorities have also registered a separate case against around 120 social media profiles for circulating footage that revealed the identity of the minor victim. Police have appealed to people not to share or repost the video.

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Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’
Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’
Ayesha Khan Condemns Bihar Student Harassment Case: ‘Stop Hiding Harassment Behind Culture’
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