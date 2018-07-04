Ayesha Takia, who has starred in several Bollywood films along with starring in films opposite Salman Khan, is said to be stalked and harassed by a litigant. Takia's husband took to his Twitter account to write a message asking for help.

Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi took to his social media account on July 3, 2018, to inform the Mumbai Police department about the situation and the litigant. Farhan wrote that his wife, mother and sister are being stalked, harassed and threatened by a litigant.

Farhan Azmi also tagged his message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking help in the matter. Takia’s husband’s posted another tweet where it was written, “Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia”, as per reports.

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018

