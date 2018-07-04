Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia, who had featured in big-budget films like Taarzan: The wonder car, Full n Final, Dil Maange More and Wanted, where she was paired to superstar Salman Khan has been reportedly stalked and harassed by some litigant.
Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi took to his social media account on July 3, 2018, to inform the Mumbai Police department about the situation and the litigant. Farhan wrote that his wife, mother and sister are being stalked, harassed and threatened by a litigant.
Farhan Azmi also tagged his message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking help in the matter. Takia’s husband’s posted another tweet where it was written, “Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia”, as per reports.
My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao
— Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018
Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia pic.twitter.com/aYvOxbtH64
— Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018
Dear Mr Dahiya DCP ZONE 9, wake up, answer my calls and help us @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis @Ayeshatakia pic.twitter.com/k73XqnYnhu
— Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018
