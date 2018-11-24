Ayushmann Khurana's latest film Badhaai Ho crosses 200 crores on the box office. The actor has given consistent hits on the box office including Badhaai ho, Andhadhun, Bareilly ki Barfi and Subh Mangal Saavdhan. All the directors who have worked with him said that he is a director's actor and a delight to work with his creative liberties.

The famous Vicky Arora from Vicky Donar strikes his breakthrough in the 200 crores with his latest film Badhaai Ho released on October 18, 2018. The actor gave some very good films in the recent past with a balance of good content and commercial entertainment. Today, content is king in Bollywood and Ayushmann Khurana has become the face of entertaining and meaningful cinema, that is also doing well at the box office. The actor has delivered four back to back hits in the last town years, with films that have been loved not just critics but also by the audience. Badhaai Ho is such a film which is produced by Junglee pictures, has now achieved its first big milestone in Bollywood.

Ayushmann Khurana got candid about his journey till now. He spoke about the struggles of making good content cinema while not compromising the entertainment value in films. He confessed about the honest truth behind his films doing well at the box office is that the film has to strike a balance between good content and entertainment value. As Ayushmann Khurana started his career with Vicky Donar which was a good script with sensible content plus the entertainment value also enacted. The good cinema will always be loved by the audience despite the star value of the actor. Ayushmann Khurana always finds the right script by selecting the storytelling of the director. He thinks his beliefs about his own personal preferences in good cinema has given him a fruitful result for his latest film Badhaai Ho. His last four films Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki barfi prove that he is one of the most versatile artists on the block.

