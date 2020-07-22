Ayushmann Khurrana says he and Tahira are deeply and emotionally invested in Gulmeher. All praises for the organisation, Ayushmann adds that this is a step in the right direction.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is empowering women ragpickers in New Delhi this Raksha Bandhan. Ayushmann and Tahira have for years supported a non-profit organisation, Gulmeher, that looks to make such women self-reliant by fuelling their inner passion in arts and crafts. It is a women’s collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. The NGO works with about 200 women ragpickers and this contribution will help them look after themselves and their families.

The women of Gulmeher have taken it upon themselves to make and sell Rakhis, proceeds of which will go towards their well-being and sustenance. Ayushmann has lent his support again to the cause and is trying to bring in as much attention for them.

The Article 15 actor shares, “Tahira and I are deeply and emotionally invested in Gulmeher. The organisation is doing outstanding work to support this needy segment of population in Delhi. With the pandemic, they are most at risk and are also economically vulnerable. Their flow of income has been impacted greatly.”

He further adds “Rakhi symbolises love and a bond between brothers and sisters. Them making rakhis for the fellow citizens of our country to buy and support their cause symbolises a celebration of self-reliance. Let’s support our fellow brothers and sisters. We want to empower them so that they can have various avenues to generate income & support their families. We feel that’s a step in the right direction.”

