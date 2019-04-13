Andhadhun movie starring Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, and tabu has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the China Box office and is doing extremely well! The movie was a Hindi language romantic thriller that will keep you hooked till the very last minute! Watch the trailer of the movie down below.

Ayushmaann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun has earned more than Rs 150 crores at the China box office and is still running high at the box office. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is a Hindi language comedy thriller that has received wide critical acclaim and stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles.

On the occasion of Andhadhun crossing Rs 150 crore mark at the box office, the star says that he is very happy to see such a heartwarming and overwhelming response from his fans who are loving his performance in the movie. He furthermore said that as an artist it gives me immense pleasure to see my movie do so well in China and all over the world.

To share his feelings, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram handle to share an unreleased picture from the film and wrote last day shoot in Poland never thought it will do that well. #Andhadhun crosses 150 crores in China.



Andhadhun earned a good amount of money in India as well. The film had earned Rs 73 crores domestically as per the box office India collection. Director Raghavan has made thrillers such as Ek Haseena Thi, Badlapur and Johnny Gaddaar. On the work front, Baadhai Ho star Ayushmann Khurana will next be seen in Dream Girl, which also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

After back to back two successful movies, Ayushmann Khurrana has surely made a mark in the industry. The movie Baadhai Ho and Andhadhun has captivated audience all over the world and has made Ayushmann Khurrana an internet sensation!

