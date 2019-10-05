Ayushmann Khurrana on 1 year of Andhadhun: Ayushamnn Khurrana, one of the best actors of the Bollywood industry reacted on the completion of one year of his film Andhadhun. He thanked the director and said that this film made him an actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana on 1 year of Andhadhun: The most anticipated film of 2018 completed 1 year, the year was so bi for Ayushamnn Khurrana as well as the film. The film did not hit the box-office in India only, it also marked the presence in countries worldwide. Ayushamnn was highly obliged for such a unique role and the character which help me to bring out the actor in him.

On the success of the film, he said that this film is special to him because it was not just a unique film but it also gave him the opportunity to bring out the hidden piece in him. The actor added that this film shaped the actor which was somewhere not polished in him.

he said that he won’t want to go with the constant acting skills, he wanted to grow him daily and wanted to learn from each character, He said that it is his criteria of choosing films, he wanted that film which can change his personality every time, people must remember him after ever character he perform. We can not deny that Ayushmann Khurrana always does justice to his character and his each and every character id remarkable.

After bagging the National Film Award, Badhai Ho actor crossed 100 marks with his recent film Dream Girl. The film had a totally different character which was loved by everyone and his performance was again out of the box. Ayushmann Khurrana is coming up with more new characters after Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Dream Girl, Vicky Donar, and others. He will be seen performing gay in Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bald fo Bala.

Radhika Apte, Ayushamnn Khurana, and Tabu starrer is a recipient of the National Award and the film received the love worldwide and will be remembered for commendable work by the team. For such a huge success, Ayushamnn Khurrana also thanked his director Sriram Raghavan who helped him in grooming himself.

