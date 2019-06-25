With Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Article 15 right around the corner, set to hit cinemas on June 28, the actor has revealed that he believes in learning from his failures and that those who don't face setbacks are unlucky. Read the article to know more.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for performing brilliantly in whatever role he takes up. The actor’s versatility has garnered him much praise as well as numerous awards over the years. With his new crime thriller on the horizon, set to hit theaters on June 28, all eyes are currently on the Andhadhun actor.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he considers adversity to be a blessing in his life which teaches him to be strong. The actor claims that to better himself, he needs to make mistakes. He further stated that those who do not experience setbacks are unlucky.

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself owing greatly to his tremendous acting chops. Through his various roles over the years, Khurrana has proved that he is extremely versatile. The 34-year-old began his career with the comedy Vicky Donor that got him noticed. Since then the actor has gone on to play more serious roles in movies like the 2018 thriller Andhadhun and is set to star in yet another crime thriller in the upcoming Article 15.

With this film, the cast and crew have made an effort to fight against discrimination with the motto of the film being #AbFarqLaayenge. The writers of the film are hopeful that a change (Farq) will be brought about with the movie’s release.

In a recent video released on Youtube, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen fully immersed in his role of a policeman working to ‘un-mess the mess’ created in a small town.

Article 15 will feature Khurrana in the lead alongside Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa. The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits any act of discrimination based on caste, race, religion, sex or place of birth.

The film is set to hit cinemas on June 28 and will feature Khurrana as a police officer. The actor will also be seen in other upcoming films like Gulabo Sitabo, Bala and Dream Girl.

