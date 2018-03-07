Bhumi Pednekar made her big screen debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Last year, they reunited for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ayushmann and Bhumi will be seen sharing the couch in the upcoming episode of a chat show titled BFF’s with Vogue, and if the sneak-peek shared by the Instagram handle of the channel is anything to go by, it is going to be extremely fun to watch.

The fraternity is known for fierce competition and rivalry but on the other end, there are solid friendships that are full of support and confidence, which is what chat show BFFs with Vogue showcases. BFFs Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar made many revelations on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs With Vogue. Glimpses of the upcoming episode have been shared on social media and will indeed have you in splits. Ayushmann was on fire and did not let go of any chance to leave his co-star red-faced. For example, Bhumi was asked how long she’s gone without sex and the answer was delivered in a split second by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Neha also asked Ayushmann to share a couple of dating tips with Bhumi but then Ayushmann confirmed she doesn’t really need them because: “She’s a pro!” Ayushmann also has something to tell Bhumi’s probable suitors – “Be patience in bed” because Bhumi “likes it slow.” The duo also had fabulous introductions for each other on the show. Ayushmann got accolades like “hot” and “handsome” and here’s what he said about Bhumi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are co-stars of last year’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and 2015’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha for which both stars received critical appreciation.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was Bhumi Pednekar’s debut movie while Ayushmann was already four-films-old by then – his maiden Bollywood film was Vicky Donor, which released in 2012. The BFFs With Vogue episode featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will be aired on Colors Infinity on Saturday.

