Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari Wrap Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything To Know

Yeh Prem Mol Liya starring Ayushman Khurrana and Sharvari has officially wrapped up its shooting and is ready to move to the post-production. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions alongside Mahaveer Jain Films bring together a new pair hoping to resonate with the audience. Ayushman Khuraba took to Instagram to mark the wrapping up of the project and shared a series of BTS pictures sharing the insider look in the project.

What do the viral BTS photos from the sets reveal?







As the end of the shooting schedule came closer, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram along with his co-star Sharvari and director Sooraj Barjatya. The photos depict the whole cast dressed in traditional clothing in an auspicious morning shoot at the historical Banganga location. Ayushmann expressed his gratitude towards the entire production team for making him feel spiritually fulfilled through his direction.

“Wrapped the shoot of #YehPremMolLiya in the most auspicious way at Banganga. With our hearts full of love and gratitude, thank you Sooraj sir, Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain, and the entire team for making this journey so special.” — Ayushmann Khurrana

Co-star Sharvari also reflected on completing the project, calling the opportunity to headline a Rajshri family drama a dream come true. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, took to social media to praise Barjatya’s ability to protect the emotional ethos of Indian families across generations.

Who is in the star cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

The musical drama features an ensemble cast blending youth energy with veteran performers:

Ayushmann Khurrana: Taking on the mantle of ‘Prem,’ stepping into Rajshri’s legendary flagship character.

Sharvari: Playing the female lead opposite Ayushmann.

Anupam Kher: Reuniting with Sooraj Barjatya after classic collaborations like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Uunchai.

Swanand Kirkire: Actor and lyricist playing a key family member.

Supporting Cast: Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Saumya Tandon.

Music for the film has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, marking his reunion with Barjatya following their massive musical success with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

What is the story and theme of the film?

While the plot is still under wraps, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is reported to be an emotional multi-generational entertainer. Sticking to the legacy of Rajshri Productions, the story revolves around the relationship values and love from a modern perspective.

The project is special as it brings the iconic character ‘Prem’ to the big screen after a gap of 12- years since Salman Khan last played it in 2015. Speaking about playing the iconic character, Ayushmann shared that taking such a responsibility is both special and surreal.

When is the release date for Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

With the main shooting now complete, the project is now shifting towards post-production. The project is now scheduled to release nationwide on November 27, 2026.

Trade analysts predict it to be a typical Barjatya’s film and is expected to become a major theatrical success at the box office.

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