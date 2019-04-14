Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has started working on his next thriller after the blockbuster success of Andhadhun in India and China. In its 11 days run at the box office, Andhadhun has crossed Rs 150 crore at the box office. For his next film, Sriram Raghavan has joined hands with producer Ramesh Taurani. Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles.

Sriram Raghavan’s film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu was a game-changer. Backed by a strong story, the film emerged as not only a box office success but also garnered critical acclaim. After its blockbuster success, the filmmaker has started working on his next film that will go on floors in June. For the untitled thriller, Sriram Raghavan has joined hands with Producer Ramesh Taurani.

Confirming the development to a news portal, the producer said that Sriram is a brilliant filmmaker who has proved himself films after films. They had signed the filmmaker last year and had planned to go on floors soon after he wrapped Andhadhun. Expressing his excitement, Sriram added that they will start casting after the script is finalised. The filmmaker is known for his thrillers and they are hoping to make the next one as interesting as his previous ones.

Earlier, Sriram Raghavan had expressed his urge to work with Shah Rukh Khan. In an interaction with a news portal, Sriram said that he has not pitched him a script. After SRK liked Andhadhun, the duo met and the director told him that if he has something, he will come to him. He added that he would love to see SRK in his film but he needs to get the right script. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared on Twitter that Andhadhun is having a phenomenal run at China box office. On its second Saturday at cinema screens, the film has crossed $25 million mark and earned a total collection of $26.20 million, i.e Rs 181.27 crore.

#AndhaDhun is having a stupendous run in #China… Crosses $ 25 mn mark on [second] Sat, as biz shoots upwards… Trending better than #HindiMedium [released same time last year]… Truly unstoppable… [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat 4.39 mn. Total: $ 26.20 mn [₹ 181.27 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2019

Reacting to the success of Andhadhun in China, Ayushmann Khurrana has said in a statement that Andhadhun earning Rs 100 crore in China is a moment of pride for him and he is very happy as an artiste. Calling Sriram Raghavan a visionary director, Ayushmann said that he is thrilled to see the amount of love Andhadhun is getting.

