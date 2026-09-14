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Home > Entertainment News > Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira

Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s relationship survived a breakup after Roadies, the pressures of Vicky Donor fame and major personal challenges. Here’s their love story.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap (Image: X)
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 09:54 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been regarded by many as one of Bollywood’s most enduring couples, but their initial days of love were not quite easy at all.

Much before Ayushmann got the National award for his performances, they met when they were still teens in Chandigarh and slowly fell in love. The result was a relationship that could withstand separation, newfound fame, a break-up, and all other challenges of becoming successful in Bollywood. As Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday today, here is a look back at how ‘Roadies’ separated them while ‘Vicky Donor’ gave their relationship yet another test.

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How Did Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Meet?

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood friends hailing from Chandigarh. They became very close while at college. They got into the relationship at a time when they were not famous yet, and Ayushmann was struggling to make a name for himself in the field of radio, TV, and entertainment. However, everything changed when he joined Roadies.

Why Did Ayushmann Break Up With Tahira After Roadies?

Ayushmann himself has confessed that all of the sudden recognition he got after being declared the winner of Roadies impacted him. All the attention from the fans, fame, and interest from women went to his head, and he broke up with Tahira.

However, as he matured and grew as a person, he realised that fame had made him change his ways. The break-up was not permanent though; he realized what Tahira meant to him, and the two made up.

How Did Ayushmann And Tahira Get Back Together?

Despite being away for some time, Ayushmann returned to the relationship and they were able to get back what they had lost. Their love stood through the period when Ayushmann was just trying to establish himself as a professional. He finally tied the knot with her in 2008. However, at this point, none of them knew how different things were about to become in just a few years’ time.

How Did Vicky Donor Change Ayushmann Khurrana’s Life?

In 2012, Vicky Donor changed Ayushmann’s career almost overnight. The unconventional comedy became a major success and immediately established him as one of Hindi cinema’s most promising new actors.

But success also brought new pressures. Ayushmann has spoken in interviews about how the fame following Vicky Donor affected him personally. He admitted that he became overly confident and felt almost invincible after the film’s success. That period also tested his marriage with Tahira.

Did Fame Create Problems In Their Marriage?

Yes, Ayushmann has acknowledged that his early years of fame were not always easy for their relationship. His growing career, busy schedules and changing lifestyle created challenges, while Tahira was also trying to maintain her own identity rather than simply becoming known as a star wife.

Over time, both have spoken about the importance of allowing each other space to grow individually. That appears to have been one of the key reasons their marriage survived the difficult phases.

Tahira’s Health Battle Changed Ayushmann’s Perspective

Their relationship faced an even more serious test when Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. Ayushmann later spoke about how the experience changed his perspective on life and relationships.

During that period, he described Tahira as his “core”, reflecting how deeply their relationship had evolved from the turbulence of their younger years. Tahira eventually recovered and has since built her own career as a writer and filmmaker.

From Teenage Romance To More Than Two Decades Together

Ayushmann and Tahira’s relationship is not a story of a couple who never faced problems. It is almost the opposite. They survived an early breakup, career uncertainty, sudden celebrity status, professional pressures and a major health crisis.

Roadies may have temporarily pulled them apart and Vicky Donor may have tested them again, but their relationship continued to evolve alongside Ayushmann’s career. Today, the couple share two children and remain together more than two decades after their relationship first began.

For Ayushmann, fame changed almost everything around him. Tahira, however, remained the person who knew him long before the spotlight arrived.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Uditi’s Big Setback, Arishfa Khan Left In Tears After Aamrapali Clash — What Happened Inside The House?

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Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira
Tags: Ayushmann KhurranaTahira Kashyap

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Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira

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Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira
Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira
Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira
Ayushmann Khurrana B’Day SPL: Roadies Broke Them Apart, Vicky Donor Tested Them Again — Inside His Love Story With Tahira
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