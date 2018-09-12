Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra have been paired up for the first time in Badhaai Ho. Six months ago, the makers of the film shared a video of the duo where they can be seen dancing on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast song and now it has gone viral. As the video is again surfacing on the Internet, netizens can't stop raving about Ayushmann and Sanya's fun chemistry.

The romantic comedy Badhaai Ho starring Ayushman Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra trailer unveiled on Monday. After this, a throwback video of the actors’ dance is surfacing on Twitter where the duo can be seen matching their steps on the Bollywood chartbuster’s hit song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast at a party. Back in March, the makers posted this video and took the Internet by storm. The party was hosted in Delhi after the Badhaai Ho team wrapped up the last schedule of the shoot. Now, this video has gone viral as the netizens can’t get enough of the dance moves of the on-screen couple.

In the video, the multi-talented Ayushmann can be seen flaunting his dance moves on the dance floor. Not just it, accompanying Ayushmann on the dance floor, Sanya Malhotra can also be seen flaunting her dance skills.

On being asked about the movie, while speaking to PTI, the actor quoted that the movie had a funny and interesting plot as back in 70s and 80s, becoming parents again was considered as a normal thing. However, now it doesn’t happen as often. Ayushmann hopes that audience would definitely look forward to this movie as the response for the trailer has been amazing.

Ayushmann is amused to receive such interesting scripts. Talking about Andhadhun, Ayushmann stated that it is so different from anything that he has done so far and would like to continue attracting such stories. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho is slated to release on October 19 2018.

Apart from Badhai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film Andhadhun. In the film, the actor is seen essaying a role of a blind pianist. On the other side, Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Patakha based on a short story of Charan Singh Pathik’s Do Behenein. The movie revolves around the two sisters Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war with each other.

