Ayushmann Khurrana has come out in defence of Priyanka Chopra after she was accused of provoking nuclear war against Pakistan. Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had written to the UN asking it to drop Priyanka Chopra from her role as the UNICEF goodwill ambassador. Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut had also defended Priyanka.

After Kangana Ranaut defended Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana also came in defence of Priyanka Chopra after being accused of provoking nuclear war against Pakistan. Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had written to the UN regarding the dismissal of Priyanka Chopra as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF over the ongoing issue of Kashmir.

Bollywood actor Aayushmaan Khurana who has won national award for his role in the movie Andhadhun came to defend Priyanka Chopra from this ongoing war on the Internet. He said Priyanka Chopra is a very good representative of India and she represents our country really well, adding to this he also said that she is not just an Indian icon but she is a global icon.

The letter written to UN by Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has created a lot of buzz on the Internet and people got divided on social media, some are defending the actress and some are criticizing her and calling her a hypocrite.

This all started after Priyanka was accused of “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. A Pakistani woman asked her at a beauty event that despite being a Goodwill Ambassador for peace, why did she support India’s nuclear war threat to Pakistan. To which she replied war is not something I am fond of but being patriotic I support my country and I am really sorry if I hurt the sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. Indians on the micro-blogging site Twitter has ferociously backed the desi girl and supported her stance.

Well it is never too late thanks priyanka to show your love for the nation 🇮🇳

We stand with priyanka. #PriyankaChopra — Vikram Singh 🇮🇳 (@TheVikram_) August 21, 2019

Pakis : Priyanka can't be UN ambassador coz she supports indian Army (top contibutor to UN Peace Keepers) Also Pakis : Hafiz Saeed who has been designated a global terrorist by UN is a charity worker. How can an entire country be this intellectually dishonest?#PriyankaChopra — Alisha (@DogMom07) August 21, 2019

if @UN has some self respect they must remove #PriyankaChopra as their peace ambassador.#UnlockKashmirToBreath pic.twitter.com/XQFLkKITO9 — Behram Khan Sanzer (@behram_sanzer) August 21, 2019

