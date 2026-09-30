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Home > Entertainment News > Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’

Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’

At FICCI Frames 2026, Ayushmann Khurrana reflected on how social media, influencers and changing audience habits have reshaped Bollywood stardom. The actor believes the days when a handful of film stars dominated the conversation are over, with authentic stories now playing a bigger role in bringing audiences to theatres.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 11:35 IST

The idea of a Bollywood “star” has changed, and Ayushmann Khurrana believes the audience is responsible for much of that shift. Speaking at FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai, the actor said stardom is no longer the “exclusive club” it once was. With influencers, YouTubers and digital creators building massive audiences of their own, entertainment has become more fragmented, giving rise to different kinds of stars for different audiences.

‘Stardom Is Relative’, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

During the session ‘Cinema at Crossroads – The Rules of the Big Screen’, Ayushmann pointed out that there are now several entertainment worlds existing at the same time.

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“There are certain stars who are big and you probably don’t know about them and there are certain people who know about them,” he said, explaining why he believes stardom can no longer be measured by one conventional hierarchy.  For the actor, this has also changed what audiences expect from theatrical cinema. “Stardom is relative and script is the star,” he said.

Is The Script Bigger Than The Star Now?

Ayushmann has long been associated with films that place an unusual premise or social subject at the centre of the story. At FICCI Frames, he said he has always believed that the story should be bigger than the actor. That belief becomes particularly relevant as theatrical films face competition from streaming and a wider entertainment ecosystem. He also pointed to smaller-budget films such as Hanuman Ansh and Obsession, saying the industry needs more movies that are budget-friendly while still connecting with audiences. 

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who was part of the same discussion, similarly argued that the story, trailer and overall vibe remain crucial when audiences decide whether to watch a film in theatres. 

Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘Udta Teer’ Takes Him Back To His Core

Ayushmann says his upcoming film ** Udta Teer ** reflects that philosophy. The actor plays Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after an accident and begins believing he is an Indian spy.

Directed by Akash A Kaushik, the spy comedy also stars Sara Ali Khan and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9. It marks what Ayushmann describes as a return to his “core” of choosing stories rooted in authenticity. 

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Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’
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Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’
Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’
Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’
Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’
Ayushmann Khurrana Drops A Reality Check On Bollywood Stardom: ‘It Used To Be An Exclusive Club’

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