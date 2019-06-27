Ayushmann Khurrana: On June 26, Bollywood stars and media persons came together for the special screening of Article 15. The film was highly appreciated by many in the industry. Filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and actors like Manish Paul and Diya Dutta were all praises for the actor as well as the director for making such a brilliant film.

The day couldn’t have been better, however, the presence of Shahrukh Khan made the day more special for Ayushmann Khurrana. The Andhadhun actor has often talked about what a big fan he is of King Khan. In an interview with DNA, Article 15 star had revealed that he used to have Shahrukh khan’s poster on his walls and that he followed Shahrukh Khan to Mumbai. So when the Badshah of Bollywood came to attend the special screening of Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana could not be happier.

Being an SRKian, this was a very special moment. Thanks for the love Shah sir. #Article15 pic.twitter.com/WyYs6BeTer — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 27, 2019

After the screening, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his twitter handle to thank Shahrukh Khan. In the picture, Shahrukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha can be seen smiling into the camera. Khurrana wrote “Being an SRKian, this was a very special moment. Thanks for the love Shah sir. #Article15”

The media and critics are full of praises for the film and Filmfare, Zoom, NDTV and Times of India have given 4 stars to the movie, Article 15.

Article 15 has been in the headlines since the announcement as it is based on a real-life event in India. For those unaware, Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The movie has even faced allegations regarding showing the brahmins in a bad light.

Article 15 is directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha and the cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa. The film is set to hit the silver screen tomorrow, on June 28

