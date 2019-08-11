Ayushmann Khurrana recently got National Award for his phenomenal role in the thriller film Andhadhun. On this achievement, Ayushmann Khurrana also got a surprise on the sets of a brand shoot for receiving the National Award. Watch the video here–

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and innovative storylines. For his hard work and talent, recently Ayushmann Khurrana bagged National Award for best actor for his film Andhadhun with Vicky Kaushal for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. To celebrate the achievement, recently Ayushmann Khurrana got a surprise from his crew members including Kriti Sanon on the sets of a brand shoot.

Recently, a video from the sets of the shoot celebrating the lovely occasion is doing rounds on the Internet. The team arranged a chocolate cake for the actor and surprised him as he made his way to the shoot. To celebrate his victory, Ayushmann Khurana also penned down a poem.

In the poem, Ayushmann Khurrana compared his first day when he came to Mumbai and the day he got Best Actor from National Awards for Andhadhun. Apart from Best Actor, Ayushmann’s film also won Best Hindi film and Best Adapted Screenplay. He also revealed that for an artist, it is a big achievement. He further said that he has always tried to feature in content-rich films.

Ayushmann Khurrana last appeared in crime-drama film Article 15 with costars Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. The film was inspired by true incidents that happened during 2016 Una flogging incident and 2014 Badaun gang rape. Ayushmann Khurranna will next be seen in black comedy film Bala with Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Moreover, he will also appear in rom-com film Dream Girl with actors Arbaaz Khana and Nushrat Bharucha.

