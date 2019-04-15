After the grand success of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Adhadhun, the Vicky Donor actor is all set to make us all fall in love with him more by coming up with a totally different yet exciting project named Jam Sessions which is simple and about artistes who are improvising and performing with each other. Khurrana will then feature in Nusrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl and Anubhav Sinha's investigation flick, Article 15.

The chocolate boy of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine these days. After the grand success of Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun not only in domestic market but at the Chinese box office has given Khurrana a reason to celebrate and enjoy the love he is getting from his massive fan following. Andhadhun has so far garnered Rs 181.27 crore at the box office in just 11 days of its release. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh shared the latest details about Andhadhun.

Taran Adarsh in his tweet wrote, AndhaDhun is having a stupendous run in China. The movie has already crossed $ 25 mn marks on second Saturday, as business shoots upwards. Trending better than Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium. Andhadhun is unstoppable at the box office. Andhadhun collected $ 2.03 mn on Friday, 4.39 mn on Saturday which makes the grand total of $ 26.20 mn i.e. Rs 181.27 crore.

#AndhaDhun is having a stupendous run in #China… Crosses $ 25 mn mark on [second] Sat, as biz shoots upwards… Trending better than #HindiMedium [released same time last year]… Truly unstoppable… [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat 4.39 mn. Total: $ 26.20 mn [₹ 181.27 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana in an interview with bollyoodlife, shared details about his upcoming musical project Jam Sessions. The Vicky Donor actor said that he always wanted to do something that combines the power of music and social media. He has come across so many talented and gifted musicians on his social media platforms and wanted to come up with an idea that enables him to connect with them and bond with them over music. He has named these property Jam Sessions.

The latest project of Ayushmann Khurrana is simple and about artistes who are improvising and performing with each other. The actor further revealed that music has always been his first love. He even said that Jam Sessions is very close to his heart. Khurrana is excited to meet and jam with diverse and super talented artists from across India.

Besides Jam Sessions, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl. The romantic-comedy-drama stars Nusrat Bharucha, Arbaaz Khan, Manjot Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Vijat Raaj, Annu Kapoor and Nidhi Bisht in the supporting roles. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh, Drea, Girl is scheduled to hit the theatres in September 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana will then play a police officer’s role in Anubhav Sinha’s investigation flick which is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The actor will share the screen with Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar and Prarthana Behere in the movie which went on floors in March in Lucknow.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More