Ayushmann Khurrana on his role in Dream Girl: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has ended silence around his role in upcoming film Dream Girl. Sharing insights into his role, the actor revealed that he gets to wear saree in the film. In the film, Ayushmann has been paired opposite Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha.

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has time and again managed to surprise the audience with his off-beat film choices and intriguing characters. Be it essaying the role of a sperm donor to playing the role of a blind pianist, Ayushmann is not the one to confine himself to labels. After the blockbuster success of his latest releases Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor will be next seen in a film titled Dream Girl.

Unveiling the mystery around his character, Ayushmann recently talked about his role in an interview with a news portal. Calling it a unique and interesting film, the actor revealed that he gets to wear a saree in the film. Dream Girl revolves around a man who essays the role of Sita in Ram Leela. He added that over time, the country has witnessed men playing the role of Sita and now he is one of them. Elaborating on his character, Ayushmann said that his character has a talent of imitating voices of both men and women.

As per latest reports, Vicky will speak in three languages- namely Hindi, Haryanvi and Braj Bhasha in the film. He will also be seen modulating his voice to do justice to his on-screen character. Isn’t that exciting?! We cannot wait to watch what the actor has in store for us in his next film.

To raise the excitement for the film, the filmmakers had earlier released the first look of the film in which the actor could be seen donning a saree while striking a pose on a scooter. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film features Nushrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More