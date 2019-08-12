Dream Girl: After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up the release of his next film Dream Girl. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that portraying this role was an adventure as he delivered 25 per cent of his dialogues in a women's voice. Read the entire details below–

Dream Girl: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of impressing the fans with versatile roles in his films. After conquering hearts with crime drama film Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to create a buzz with this new avatar in his next film Dream Girl. To incite the audience, the makers of the film recently dropped the trailer.

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana will be portraying the role of a small-town boy, who has the talent of modulating his voice like women and later emerge as one of the most loved telecallers of his call centre. Some time back, the actor has finished dubbing for the character and has totally delivered 25 per cent of dialogues in a women’s voice. Since the hardworking actor is from a radio background, it was easy for him to modulate his voice.

In an interview, the actor revealed that the director gave him some references of a few men, who modulated their voices well and played pranks on men by sounding like women. He revealed that he researched well and studied hard to get the gist. The major challenge was to crack the exact same tone of women as it is difficult to sound perfectly as convincing as a woman.

Talking about the film, it is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Nushrat Bharucha who plays the role of Ayushmann’s love interest.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will also appear in black comedy film Bala with Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The film will be helmed by Amar Kaushik and will hit the screens on November 22, 2019.

