While there are many films that have bagged recognition but only a few have made it to the top 10 on the IMDb’s list. Among them bagging the first position is Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles and Anil Dhawan, Manav Tij, and Zakir Hussain pivotal roles. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana had a terrific year as his another movie Badhai ho bagged the fourth position at the IMDB highest rated movies list.

As it is that time of the year again where companies compare their data and give us interesting details about this year searches and preferences. This year IMDb review for the year 2018 has some surprising revelations. While there are many films that have bagged recognition but only a few have made it to the top 10 on the IMDb’s list.

Among them bagging the first position is Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles and Anil Dhawan, Manav Tij, and Zakir Hussain pivotal roles. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the movie was a blockbuster hit and is still running strong at the box office. The movie Andhadhun has managed to earn 75 crores in the domestic market and earned 80 crores plus in the international market.

Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana had a terrific year as his another movie Badhai ho bagged the fourth position at the IMDB highest rated movies list. The movie Badhai ho starred Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in lead roles. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer Padman bagged 6th position followed by Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree at 8th position. Alia Bhatt Raazi took 9th position followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju at the 10th position.

Take a look at the top 10 movies here:

Andhadhun Ratsasan 96 Mahanati Baadhai Ho Padman Rangasthalam Stree Raazi Sanju

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More