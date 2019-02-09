Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte are one of the most loved actors of this generation. With their selective and apt choices of work, both the actors have made an impression on the audience. After impressing fans with their romance in Andhadhun, the co-stars came together for a magazine photo shoot and it is enough to drive you crazy!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte are one of the most unconventional actors in the industry. The duo recently gave us one of the major box-offices hit Andhadhun together and now they have surprised fans again by rocking as the coolest couple on a magazine cover. Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte were very much loved by the audience and this is why the Andhadhun co-stars joined in to feature together in the latest issue of Brides Today and fans are drooling over it.

We all know that these two names are emerging as critic favorites too and Ayushmann Khurran and Radhika Apte are being highly appreciated for their works. Now, seeing them posing together in the most quirky way is definitely a treat for fans. While Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen dazzling in a dull-white trouser and striped coat paired with a grey canvas shoe, Radhika Apte can be seen donning a stylish pixie cut blouse with a lehenga. The dusky beauty has accessorized her look with the best of traditional jewellery and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Posing like pro, both the actors are absolutely slaying the magazine cover with their coolest avatars. There is another photo of Radhika Apte in which she can be seen wearing a sultry, bold Indian wear. Donning a Kanjivaram Saree with a brocade open jacket, Radhika Apte is giving goals to all Indie-wear lovers. One of the other captivating thing aboout her look is the stylish hairstyle which is glamming it up.

