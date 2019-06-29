At the Kapil Sharma show Article 15 actor, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he has a crush on Ranveer Singh. The film has already hit the silver screen and continues to run at the same pace. In the film, the actor essayed his role as a cop.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving back to back blockbusters to the Indian cinema. After his massive superhits, Andhadhun and Badhai Ho, his next film has already hit the silver screen. In Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, the actor essayed his role as a cop. Owning to the new trend, the cast of the film goes out to promote the film before the release.

In a similar fashion, the Article 15 team has been giving interviews. In a recent event, the cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa and director Anubhav Sinha made an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma has gained momentum as best comedian in India, he always amuses viewers with the kind of questions he asks the guest. Every time, the cast comes to the show for the promotion of the film. This time again when the entire team of Article 15 gathered at his home, the host asked them a few questions.

Besides his numerous questions to Vicky Donor actor, one which gained our attention was when he asked who is his man crush. To this the actor replied Ranveer Singh is his man crush, he even admires Deepika Padukone and finds them the best couple in the industry. He even revealed that the two watched his film Andhadhun in Sri Lanka where the two went for their honeymoon. They even called up and congratulated him for the film.

On the work front, the actor will now be seen in the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Gulabo Sitabo and Dream Girl. The actor revealed that he will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for his film Gulabo Sitabo. He is very excited about the same.

