Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha and Shardul Rana starrer Badhaai Ho has finally garnered Rs 200 crore at the box office. The film which was released on October 18, is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushi Choudhary and Priti Sahani.

Who thought that a movie with a message to change to the thinking of society, would do wonders on box office. The movie that was speculated to start on a slow mode or simply with fewer digits, has now garnered Rs 200 crore and still continuing to do wonders. Well, the dark-horse of the box office was released on October 18. Despite movies of superstars hitting the theatres, Badhaai Ho manages to stick to the windows breaking the records of 2018’s super hits.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits of Badhaai Ho. Well, by collecting Rs 43.72 crore in India and 158.25 crore dollars overseas, Badhaai Ho has entered the Rs 200 crore club. Not just that, the film is not ready to get off theatres ticket windows as the audience is in love with the movie. According to today’s tweet, Badhaai Ho earned Rs 1 crore on Wednesday, Rs 80 lakhs on Tuesday and Rs 70 lakhs on Monday.

#BadhaaiHo goes from strength to strength… Fifth Wed is more than fifth Fri, Mon and Tue… [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 1 cr. Total: ₹ 127.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2018

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai stars Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, Shardul Rana, Rahul Tewari, Alka Kaushal, Arun Kalra and Alka Amin. Bankrolled by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sushi Choudhary and Priti Sahani, Badhaai Ho is made under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. Released on October 18, the beautiful story of mother-son duo and the ability to understand and accept the new happenings in life, is written by Shanatanu Srivastava , Akshat Ghildial and Jyoti Kapoor.

