Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is reuniting with Junglee Pictures for another comedy-drama titled Badhaai Ho which also features Dangal fame, Sanya Malhotra. According to a post shared by film and trade expert Taran Adarsh, the shooting of the shooting of the film has begun from Tuesday,

This will be first time when Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra will be sharing the screen space together

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in romantic-comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi, will be next seen in the coming-of-age film titled Badhaai Ho, which is being helmed by filmmaker Amit Sharma, who has helmed over 1000 ad films. This will be Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Junglee Pictures after the phenomenal success of Bareilly Ki Barfi. Badhaai Ho will also feature Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra in the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho has gone on the floor on Tuesday, January 30.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra… #BadhaaiHo filming commences today [Tue]… Directed by well-known ad film-maker Amit Sharma… Produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures.” Taran also posted a picture of Ayushmann Khurrana along with director Amit Sharma where they are seen holding a clapboard while shooting the first scene of the film. They both are all smiles in the picture as their shoot begins from today.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra… #BadhaaiHo filming commences today [Tue]… Directed by well known ad film-maker Amit Sharma… Produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. pic.twitter.com/ATeTjtQQGa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

This will be the first time when Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra will be sharing the screen space together. Badhaai Ho will be Sanya Malhotra’s third Bollywood venture after she shot to fame with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way. Talking about the film, Ayushmann told a leading daily, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining.”