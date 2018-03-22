Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in romantic-comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi, will be next seen in the coming-of-age film titled Badhaai Ho, which also stars Dangal fame, Sanya Malhotra. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and the release date will be out soon. The film has been produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome. Pictures,

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra are all set to share the screen space for the very first time in filmmaker Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho which I backed by Junglee Pictures. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up and Badhaai Ho will also mark Ayushmann Khurrana’s second collaboration with Junglee Pictures after the 2017 blockbuster film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age film which follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that the Ayushmann Khurrana- Sanya Malhotra starrer has been wrapped up along with a picture of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sharma and wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra… It’s a wrap for #BadhaaiHo… Directed by Amit Sharma… #JungleePictures #ChromePictures.” Produced by Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, Badhaai Ho went on floor on in January earlier this year. Badhaai Ho will be Sanya Malhotra’s third Bollywood venture after she shot to fame with Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

ALSO READ: Urmila Matondkar makes a comeback with Blackmail song Bewafa Beauty

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 song Ek Do Teen controversy: Salman Khan comes to Jacqueline Fernandez’s rescue

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his twitter handle to post a picture of him where he is seen making a sad face while he held clapboard that has the words ‘Last Day’ written on it. “Wrap up! #BadhaaiHo,” Ayushmann captioned the image. Talking about the film, Ayushmann earlier told a leading daily, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining.”

ALSO READ: Before joining the royal family, Meghan Markle to join the royal line-up at Madam Tussauds, London

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App