Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among those allrounders who misses no chance of winning hearts with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. Now that the entire country has come to a standstill and is under lockdown, the actor is making the best use of the time at his home making new music and exploring new things. Recently, the actor shared a beautiful video for his fans singing a song with his guitar.

The actor titled the song as the lockdown song that suits the current condition of the country. Ayushmann in the starting of the video said that the song is perfect to dedicate your feelings for your partners and even your family titled as Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. The song is from his recent film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and is also sung by the actor himself.

Not just this, recently, the actor also shared his workout video where he is shirtless and can be seen lifting his dumbles with the song Bella Ciao in the background. Further, the actor is quite active on social media and is seen educating his fans about the pandemic and its precautions in various live sessions on Instagram.

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s video here—

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan which earned Rs 32,66 crore in its opening weekend and also managed to garner praises for the subject in the film. Moreover, he will also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, Anek and Stree Rog Vibhag.

