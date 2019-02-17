Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his official Twitter handle to share an emotional post in order to pay tribute to the martyrs. The actor shared a self-composed poem where he wrote the feelings of the families that send their sons, husband, brothers to the field in which they fight for their nation. In just a few hours of the upload, the post garnered massive likes with overloading comments.

The recent attack on the CRPF has made the entire country full of anger. Starting from celebrities, to common people and corporates, everyone is expressing their views on the loss of the country. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Akshay Kumar shared their views to urge the people. Recently Ayushmann Khurrana shared an emotional poem on Twitter, which he has written on his own to pay a tribute to the martyrs. The poem captures the emotions that the families must be feeling when they send their son, husband, father or husband on the battlefield and stand for their country’s name.

After reading the poem, the people started appreciating the actor and began their own writeups in order to pay tribute to all those soldiers who stand and fight on the battleground. In just a few hours, the post garnered massive love and support in the form of overloading retweets and likes. Though, 2018 proved to be one of the most professional years for Ayushmann but was very disturbed due to the adverse condition of his wife who was suffering from Breast cancer in its early stage. The actor also shared how much upset and shaken he was when he came across this news. Talking about the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the movies like Bala, Dream girl and many more.

देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है,

है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है,

परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है,

शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है,

उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है –

पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं! -आयुष्मान #Pulwama — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 16, 2019

