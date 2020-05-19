Posting a monochrome picture of his father P Khurrana, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday extended birthday greetings to him.

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Posting a monochrome picture of his father P Khurrana, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday extended birthday greetings to him.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor took to social media to post the picture of his father and penned down birthday wishes for him in the caption.

“Happy bday to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it,” he wrote.

“Jai Jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh),” he added paying respect to his father. Khurrana’s father is a well known astrologer working in Chandigarh and other parts of northern India. (ANI)

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular actors of this generation who is earning love for all his performance these days. Ayushmann Khurana is an example of a true struggler in the film industry as he worked hard and hard to gain this success and did not stop or got afraid of the struggle. Ayushmann gave all his success credits to his father and on his birthday he revealed how his father gave him wings to fly.

After back to back hits of Ayushmann Khurana and huge success of his films Badhai Ho, Andhadun, Dreamgirl, Bala his next film Gulabo Sitabo is going to release on OTT platform amid lockdown.

