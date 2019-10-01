Ayushmann Khurrana who gave a laughter riot and bone tickling Bollywood rom-com Dream Girl is in no mood to take rest. The actor is all geared up to give his fans full entertainment in the comig year with three films back to back and he is more than excited.

Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable on the professional front. After giving the blockbuster hits such as Article 15 and Dream Girl, he is all set to give a yet another upcoming film titled Bala, at the end of 2019. In the next year, three films are in pipeline and he is more than excited. Speaking to leading daily Ayushmann Khurranna talks about the same. He said that it seems like a hectic but exciting 2020.

At least 3 films releasing again and he couldn’t wait to show the audiences’diverseness of these projects. All these three films have a strong script and each one of them is different.

Ayushmann Khurrana is practical in his approach when it comes to choosing the concept of the movie. He said that he had always considered real people as heroes of his films and their lives. Circumstances turned into inspirations to tell their stories on screen.

Coming year will offer no different news. Along with this, several new exciting announcements, he will share and filming them also. Elated Ayushmann Khurrana said that it will be the busiest year in cinema, the Vicky Donor actor further added.

The projects for which Ayushmann Khurrana will be busy are Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Aanand L. Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and an unnannounced project which will release in 2020.

Recently, released film titled Dream Girl starring Ayushmaan Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha was released on September 13, 2019. This Bollywood rom-com revolves around the character of Lokesh who imitates like a fake girl Pooja. The love story of Ayushmann Khurrana becomes even more complicated when he falls in love with Nushrat Bharucha ending up in a confusion of who could be the ‘dream girl’.

Dream Girl has the opening day collection of Rs10.05 crore. This is the highest first day box office collection so far of Ayushmann Khuranna’s career. On the second day, teh movei scolected Rs 16.42 crores. While on the third-day movie collected Rs 18.10 crore. The total colection became Rs 44.57 crore in India.

On the fourth day, the film becomes Khurrana’s fastest film to cross Rs 50 crore till date.

