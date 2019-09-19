Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to release on March 13, 2020. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen romancing with Jitendra. The movie will give a big competition to Dostana 2 in which Kartik Aaryan will be seen romancing with Lakshya.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Dream Girl released on September 13. He was also seen hosting the grand award function IIFA Awards 2019 yesterday with his brother Aparshakti Khurana. Recently, the actor took to Twitter and shared the news of his next film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Ayushmann is known for choosing quirky films and in his upcoming flick, he will play the character of a homosexual. The cast of the film was also revealed today and Ayushmann will be seen romancing with Jitendra Kumar in the film. The comedy-drama also features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy among others. The film has gone on floors today and is being directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

However, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will give a tough competition to Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Jahnvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. It is the remake of Dostana and the sequel will showcase Kartik and Lakshya romancing with each other and Jahnvi will be seen playing the character of Kartik’s sister. Dostana 2 will be directed by Collin and the release date of the film has not been declared yet.

Ayushmann’s film will be a big competitor for Kartik’s Dostana as both the films share similar storyline and it will be interesting to see who can do it better. Fans are highly excited for both the films. Meanwhile, Kartik has proved himself by giving back to back hits like Lukka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan.

