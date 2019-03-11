Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun is all set to hit theatres in China with a new title Piano Player. Andhadhun was one of the most talked about thrillers of Bollywood industry released in 2018. This is the first Indian film of this genre which will release in China.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhdhun is a 2018 Indian black comedy crime thriller film which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu. The film was produced by Viacom Motion Pictures on a budget of Rs 32 Crore and grossed Rs 111 Crore at the box office. Viacom has partnered with Indian film company Eros International and Tang Media for the China release. Andhadhun will hit the screens of China with a new title Piano Player. It is the first Indian film of this genre which will have its own show time in the International market. The release date of the blockbuster movie is yet to be confirmed.

Andhadhun is inspired by a 2010 French short film titled L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner), which is based on a blind pianist. The story of Andhadhun revolves around a desperate actress, played by Tabu who is caught disposing off her husband’s body with his boyfriend’s help in front of a presumably blind pianist, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Radhika Apte plays the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s girlfriend in the movie. In the meanwhile, take a look at the photos shared by Ayushmann Khurana:

3 Idiots, PK, Happy New Year, Dhoom 3, Baahubali, Fan and Dangal are the names of some films that have been released in China, so far. The performance of Indian films at China’s box office is quite well. The Andhadhun team is very excited to present the film to a new audience and see their reviews.

Andhadhun will also open the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, which will star on April 11 and will end by April 14, this year.

