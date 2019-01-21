Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap who is battling cancer is quite active on social media. She has hardly missed any opportunity in sharing her details from her treatment with her followers on Instagram. The one who is constantly supporting throughout her painful journey is her husband Ayushmann Khurana. The couple has hardly failed to give relationship goals.

The couple has yet again won the hearts on the Internet after sharing photographs with her husband Ayushmann. This photograph will surely melt your heart. In the caption, she wrote that posers and lovers. Recently, Tahira had shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her bald look.

This is a special one as this is a first for the both of us together. Haven’t gotten ourselves clicked like this in the past 17 years (including 10 years of marriage) except for the last time at our marriage where we adorned our wedding as Christmas baubles sitting on a red sofa accepting shagun that would contribute to the wedding expense. Yea very middle class but much fun. The memories of that day do tickle a funny bone but some are scarring like the one with the photographer. He made us make poses that were extremely cliched but then he had to exhibit his artistic side too. So from looking from the corner of our eyes towards each other, to looking away from each other with our hands intertwined strategically exposing our wedding bands. From him standing behind me & me sitting in front of him & visa versa. From his hand holding my hand but not directly, Alas that would be too tacky for the maverick behind the camera. So the genious had my husband run his hand from behind my waist & hold my hand from the front & his other hand ran from the front of my waist stretching enough to reach my other far fetched suffocated hand that was trying hard to breath through the little pores that were sparingly left sans the mehendi, the 2 dozen red & white bangles, nani mama’s golden bangles, my mother’s favourite bangles, Babaji’s Kadda & last but not the least the kalira’s (golden embellishments hanging from the bangles). Amidst the many such contortions the only one left was us twisting our bodies around each other like the Naag & Naagin. Though that crazy man was making us dance to his tunes anyway! So from then to now, it’s quite a leap. Thanku @subisamuel @htbrunch I thought it really would require a special day for us to get ourselves clicked professionally. But I didn’t realise the day would just not be special it will also be memorable for not only am I more comfortable in my skin today but also for the awareness of the cause that I am spreading & enduring. Guess there is still more scope to love myself hence going through another testing phase. I somehow feel I’ll surge. If I was ok being a X’mas tree at my wedding this better be ok! #breastcancerawareness

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Both movies were critically appreciated. Baddhai Ho movie entered the box office of Rs 100 crore club. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, produced by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari and Aleya Sen, the comedy-drama film Baddhai Ho released under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, and was written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

Based on the middle-aged married couple’s expectation of having a child, the movie gained a lot of attention for it uniqueness in the plot. The couple’s role was played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Whereas Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of an elder son of the couple. Sanya Malhotra is playing the role of Ayushmaan Khurrana ‘s love interest. the film also stars Surekha Sikri and Shardul Rana in the lead roles.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli and JAM8 the song lyrics were written by Vayu, Kumaar and MellowD.

 

 

 

