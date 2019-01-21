Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap recently shared a photograph where the couple can be seen giving some serious relationship goals. This is not the first time that Tahira took to her Instagram to share a photograph of theirs. Check out her more photos from its Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap who is battling cancer is quite active on social media. She has hardly missed any opportunity in sharing her details from her treatment with her followers on Instagram. The one who is constantly supporting throughout her painful journey is her husband Ayushmann Khurana. The couple has hardly failed to give relationship goals.

The couple has yet again won the hearts on the Internet after sharing photographs with her husband Ayushmann. This photograph will surely melt your heart. In the caption, she wrote that posers and lovers. Recently, Tahira had shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her bald look.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. Both movies were critically appreciated. Baddhai Ho movie entered the box office of Rs 100 crore club. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, produced by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari and Aleya Sen, the comedy-drama film Baddhai Ho released under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures, and was written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

Based on the middle-aged married couple’s expectation of having a child, the movie gained a lot of attention for it uniqueness in the plot. The couple’s role was played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Whereas Ayushmann Khurrana essays the role of an elder son of the couple. Sanya Malhotra is playing the role of Ayushmaan Khurrana ‘s love interest. the film also stars Surekha Sikri and Shardul Rana in the lead roles.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli and JAM8 the song lyrics were written by Vayu, Kumaar and MellowD.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More