Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming film Bala: With the right choice of scripts and power-packed acting chops, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that he is here and here to rule hearts. Starting out the year with Article 15, Ayushmann will be seen in upcoming films like Dream Girl and Bala.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming film Bala: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been making all the right moves when it comes to his choice of films. Be it his debut film Vicky Donor in which he played a sperm donor to his next Dream Girl which will see him as ‘Dream Girl’, Ayushmann has carved a space for himself in the Bollywood industry. Gearing up for the release of Dream Girl, the actor also has his next film Bala ready to come out of his magical box of quirky scripts.

Revolving around a man in his 20s facing pre-mature balding, Bala has managed to generate a positive buzz around the film with its teaser that released a week ago. In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the film and said that he knows a lot of people who suffer from pre-mature baldness in their 20s and Bala is one character like that.

Ayushmann Khurrana elaborated that he has a few college friends who face the same issue in their 30s. Deep down, they have that complex and Bala represents that. Since his character Bala is in his 20s, the situation is more complex for him because he used to have healthy hair in his teens and was the stud of the class. But now, he is not able to deal with it.

On the decision to not shave his head for the film, the actor said that he wanted to go for it because it’s easier and didn’t require him to sit for 2 hours for prosthetics. But, they had to show different phases of baldness and couldn’t have achieved it if he had gone completely bald. He later added that their aspiration is to make bald look sexy and make a statement that it is okay to be bald.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jafferym, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 22, 2019.

