B-town’s most talked about celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan is back on television screens and there is no point of keeping a calm. Season 6 of the much-awaited show marked the girl power of the Bollywood with the presence of gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The season is lined-up with more interesting episodes and celebrities including, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Aamir Khan are all set to make the season a bigger hit.

A couple of hours ago, Karan posted a new picture on his Instagram handle which gave us all the idea that soon B-town’s two handsome hunks will be making their debut on the show. Andhadhun star Ayushmann Khurrana and Manmarziyaan fame Vicky Kaushal are soon to appear on the show and we can bet that it is going to be super fun. In the picture, three of them are looking dapper altogether. The picture has garnered over 120,203 likes so far and the comment section highlights that the fans are quite excited about the upcoming episodes.

During the first episode, Deepika and Alia revealed a lot of secrets about their lives and the episode was no doubt a great one. The first episode has also left us with the idea like rest of the seasons, Koffee With Karan 6 is going to be a hit one.

